Man shot in Berkeley, traffic blocked on San Pablo Avenue

The shooting took place outside 2198 San Pablo Ave. (at Allston Way), according to unconfirmed radio dispatches reviewed by Berkeleyside.

Police are investigating a shooting on San Pablo Avenue in Berkeley that sent a man to Highland Hospital on Saturday evening, according to preliminary reports.

The shooting took place just before 5:50 p.m. outside 2198 San Pablo Ave. (at Allston Way) on the west side of the street, according to unconfirmed radio dispatches reviewed by Berkeleyside. Police had not responded to multiple inquiries for information as of publication time.

Police blocked a stretch of San Pablo Avenue near Bancroft Way during the investigation and closed the road to traffic, including AC Transit bus service.

There were reports that the victim got into a vehicle after the shooting and was dropped off at another location, possibly in Albany, before being taken to the hospital.

According to unconfirmed radio dispatches, the shooter left the area in a vehicle and went northbound on San Pablo Avenue then eastbound on Cowper Street.

Police sent out a Nixle alert just after 6:40 p.m. advising people of “police activity” near Bancroft and Cowper, which do not intersect. The Nixle alert did not reference San Pablo Avenue or the shooting but asked people to avoid the area.

There have been more than 20 confirmed shootings in Berkeley this year but very few of them have left people wounded.

Berkeleyside will update this story when additional information becomes available.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.