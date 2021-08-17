The Berkeley Wire: 08.17.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- 86-year-old UC Berkeley architecture professor releases first album (New York Times)
- Berkeley company opens eyes to color (SF Chronicle)
- ‘Housing is a human right’: Berkeley community rallies for unhoused individuals (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley mayor, local organizations hold ‘No Recall Berkeley Canvass’ (Daily Cal)
- ‘No time to lose’: Berkeley Lab scientists contribute to crucial climate report (Daily Cal)
- The 15 best parks in Berkeley (Destguides Ltd)
- Stephen Miller, who led Berkeley’s excavation in Ancient Nemea, Greece, dies at 79 (Berkeley News)
- Leon Litwack, 91, Dies; Changed How Scholars Portray Black History (New York Times)
- Berkeley lecturer Leon Litwack lifted the voiceless (SF Chronicle)
- ‘Sounds like an angel’: Author, museum director Ellen Weis dies at 64 (Daily Cal)
- Bay Area home wealth surges while virus rages on (East Bay Times)
- San Francisco Bay's tides are going to rise. Should we dam the Golden Gate first? (SF Chronicle)
- Campus funding for sponsored research tops $1 billion for first time (Berkeley News)