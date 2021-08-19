Pedestrian hit by driver in West Berkeley on San Pablo Avenue, Oregon Street

A pedestrian suffered major injuries after being hit by a driver in a van on San Pablo Avenue Thursday afternoon.

A pedestrian was hospitalized with major injuries on Thursday afternoon after being hit by a driver on San Pablo Avenue, according to Berkeley police.

The crash happened at about 2:40 p.m., according to police spokesperson Officer Byron White. He said a person driving a van hit a pedestrian in the area of San Pablo Avenue and Oregon Street, and remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to Highland Hospital with major injuries, and Berkeley police are investigating the crash as a “fatal accident” due to the severity of the injuries.

San Pablo Avenue is currently closed to cars between Grayson Street and Heinz Avenue while police complete their investigation, which could take several hours. Drivers are asked to plan alternate routes.

