Energy secretary visits Berkeley, touting app to speed up solar permits

The Biden administration wants to get more Americans to install solar panels by making the permitting process faster and easier.

A crew only needed two days to install solar panels on Pablo Diaz Gutierrez’s South Berkeley home. But getting the panels planned and approved was not nearly such a quick process — it took three months, Diaz Gutierrez said, which was spent “mostly waiting for permits.”

The desire to eliminate waits like his brought federal Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and a slate of Bay Area officials to Diaz-Gutierrez’s home on Friday, for a press conference promoting a new federal tool to speed up permitting for solar projects.

Called Solar Automated Permit Processing Plus, or SolarAPP+, local governments can use the optional tool to automate and speed up their review and approval processes. The U.S. Department of Energy, which developed the tool at its National Renewable Energy Laboratory, hopes that will make installing solar panels cheaper, faster and ultimately more popular in cities across the country.

“We want to make it accessible to everyday citizens,” Granholm said. “The SolarAPP makes it super easy — cut the red tape, cut the bureaucracy, make it simple for those who just want to find out, ‘Should I put solar on my home?’”

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín, who spoke at Friday’s event, said the city is working to implement the SolarAPP+ tool. Arreguín said Berkeley has already sought to streamline its solar permitting process, but added that Diaz-Gutierrez’s experience shows “we need to do a lot more.”

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said her city is also looking into the tool as well.

According to the Department of Energy, SolarAPP+ “automatically conducts code compliance checks to ensure safety and generates a standardized inspection checklist for installers and inspectors to use to verify compliance in the field.” The department has set a goal of getting 125 local governments to sign up for more information about the program by September.

Granholm, the former governor of Michigan, also toured Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory with U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee during her visit Friday.

