The Berkeley Wire: 08.20.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Injury crash involving 2 overturned cars snarls westbound I-80 in Berkeley (CBS Bay Area)
- The median salary for a UC lecturer in 2019 was $19,067 (Daily Cal)
- ‘Must be safe and feel safe’: UC president releases safety plan for campuses (Daily Cal)
- Bay Area home prices dropped in July. Is this the end of the COVID buying spree? (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley pediatrician staying busy as school year begins (SF Chronicle)
- Where to find a 24-hour ballot drop box (City of Berkeley)
- Direct Action Everywhere conducts investigation of Tyson ‘factory farm’ (Daily Cal)
- Cal student president's convocation speech: ‘You can live your ancestor’s wildest dreams’ (Berkeley News)