Cityside is hiring: Head of audience development and Nosh editor

Both full-time positions are based in the Bay Area and the roles involve working across Berkeleyside and The Oaklandside.

Cityside, the nonprofit parent organization of Berkeleyside and The Oaklandside, has openings for two experienced professionals. Both positions are based in the Bay Area and the roles straddle both sites.

Audience development head

We are looking for an experienced audience development and social media expert, preferably with a journalism background, to help us better identify, grow, and deepen our engagement with the audiences for Berkeleyside and The Oaklandside.

Our overarching goal is to increase the number of Oaklanders and Berkeleyans who know about, and engage with, our work, and develop readers into loyal supporters. The person in this position will serve as a digital content leader, reporting to the editorial director and working closely with our partners at News Revenue Hub.

Nosh editor

Cityside is also looking to hire a first-rate, full-time food editor to run its award-winning, highly popular coverage of the East Bay food scene, which is published under the Nosh brand.

Nosh, launched in 2012 and published on two platforms, Berkeleyside and The Oaklandside, is known for its compelling blend of lively news, thoughtful feature stories, and guides on the vibrant food and drink scene in Berkeley, Oakland and nearby East Bay communities. Nosh goes beyond the shiny and the new to deliver inclusive, equitable reporting at the neighborhood level that uses food as a window into distinct immigrant experiences and highlights wider societal issues. Its reporting not only keeps readers informed and inspired; it connects them to their communities and helps them enjoy the cities in which they live.

Join us to make an impact

At Cityside, we invest in our employees and look for teammates galvanized by serving their community through civic-minded local journalism. We believe in a healthy work-life balance and foster a supportive team culture. We have a transparent and wide-reaching recruitment process for every hire because we are committed to nurturing talent and building a pipeline for diversity and inclusion.

The deadline for applications for both positions is Sept. 20, 2021. See head of audience development job. See Nosh editor job.

Tracey Taylor is co-founder of Berkeleyside and co-founder and editorial director of Cityside.