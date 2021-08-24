The Berkeley Wire: 08.24.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Watch GPS data offers clues in Berkeley jogger’s death (SF Chronicle)
- ‘That yearbook was their bathroom wall:’ Why Did no one notice the Bissell allegations? (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Has Bay Area summer COVID-19 infection wave crested? (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley city officials recommend 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals (Daily Cal)
- Here's how UC Berkeley will help prevent COVID-19 transmissions in dorms this fall (ABC 7)
- Berkeley students' return to campus a boon for local business (KTVU)
- 24-hour Berkeley homeless shelter continues service upgrades (Daily Cal)
- Team at UC Berkeley formed to raise funds to evacuate Afghan scholars (Daily Cal)
- Cal Athletics strikes first sponsorship deal in collegiate history to be paid entirely in cryptocurrency (Daily Cal)
- 'It feels unreal': BHS students return to in-person school (Berkeley High Jacket)
- BAMPFA exhibition draws a line across 6 centuries of art (SF Chronicle)
- Powell St. John, musician who played alongside a young Janis Joplin, dies at 80 (Austin Chronicle)
- NASA approves key funding for UC Berkeley satellite mission to Mars (Daily Cal)