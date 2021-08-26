Berkeley High alum, 19, charged in Bay Area-wide ‘revenge porn’ case

Authorities say Liam Burgmann sought information about underage female students at “several” private and public schools in Alameda, Contra Costa and Marin counties.

Liam Burgmann. Credit: BPD

A former Berkeley High School student was charged this week in a “revenge porn” case involving at least 17 girls, nine of whom were fellow Berkeley High students, authorities report.

Authorities say 19-year-old Liam Burgmann, a Berkeley resident, was found in possession of more than 600 images of child pornography, according to court papers. Police said the cache included 130 videos, of children between 3 and 12 years old, on a Kik social media account belonging to Burgmann. Work on the case is still underway.

The investigation began May 10, according to court papers, when Berkeley High staff told police that someone had hacked the Snapchat accounts of multiple female BHS students, according to court papers. That person took underage nude photographs from the hacked accounts and posted them on various social media sites, police said.

The culprit then texted the girls and “attempted to extort the victims for more nude photographs,” police said in a prepared statement Thursday.

Initially, all that was known of the hacker was that he went by the handle “willkonlo,” according to court papers.

BPD’s school resource officer — a police officer assigned to the BHS campus — worked with the FBI and secured 18 search warrants, which ultimately led them to Burgmann, according to court papers. Police said they were able to identify Burgmann, in part, by his IP address and Google Voice phone number, which he had used across multiple accounts.

Police said Burgmann “targeted” several private and public schools in Alameda, Contra Costa and Marin counties in his efforts to find information about underage female students and that he “successfully obtained underage photographs/videos by illegal means” from Bay Area high school girls.

BPD asks anyone with information about the case to call the Youth Services Detail at

510-981-5715

As of Thursday, Berkeley police have not said whether the hacker specifically targeted girls he knew or whether they were strangers. Those relationships, said Officer Byron White, BPD spokesperson, are “still under investigation.” Police also have not said how many girls or schools were identified in each jurisdiction.

White did tell Berkeleyside that most of the girls whose photographs were stolen were 15-17 years old.

According to court papers, police also found in Burgmann’s possession more than “100 names, emails, snapchats, Instagram’s, passwords, login usernames, phone numbers, birthdates, and addresses of people for the sole purpose of accessing their personal information/accounts to steal nude photographs.”

On Aug. 19, police secured a warrant for Burgmann’s arrest.

BPD took Burgmann into custody Monday just before 6:10 p.m. at Marin and Euclid avenues, not far from his Berkeley Hills home, when an officer spotted him jogging in the neighborhood and recognized him as a wanted suspect, White said.

According to Burgmann’s LinkedIn page, he attended Berkeley High School from 2017 to 2021. At one point, he was the president of the Berkeley High Speech and Debate club, according to that group’s website.

On Wednesday, the Alameda County district attorney’s office charged Burgmann with six felonies: possession of more than 600 images of child pornography, including 10 or more images of children younger than 12; the fraudulent possession of personal information of at least 10 victims; and four counts of computer access and fraud alleged to have taken place between Aug. 30, 2020, and May 26 of this year.

He was also charged with 14 misdemeanor counts, between March and August of this year, of distributing images of intimate body parts with the intent to cause distress. That crime is colloquially known as “revenge porn.”

As of Thursday, Burgmann remained in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin with a bail of $220,000, according to court records online. He is scheduled for a motion hearing in October.

Berkeleyside has asked the Berkeley Unified School District for comment on the case but it had not been provided as of publication time. That information will be added to the story when it becomes available.

Update, 4 p.m. BUSD told Berkeleyside that Berkeley High staff reported the incidents of hacking to police immediately after learning about the compromised social media accounts.

“The safety and the right to privacy of our students are priorities at BUSD, and we have found this incident to be serious and concerning,” said Trish McDermott, district spokesperson. “We have alerted our counseling department to be prepared to offer immediate support to impacted students and will continue to cooperate with the Berkeley police department as necessary.”

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.