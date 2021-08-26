The Berkeley Wire: 08.26.19

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Runner likely had a heat stroke before death (East Bay Times)
- UC Berkeley community expresses concerns over no hybrid classes (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley community responds to vaccine verification policies (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley abode for sale once housed Dorothea Lange and her darkroom (SF Gate)
- ‘A perfect breeding ground for COVID’: UC Berkeley residence halls enforce mask mandate, strive to prevent outbreaks (Daily Cal)
- Protesters blockade Sather Gate in opposition to People’s Park development (Daily Cal)
- Animal Rights Activists Stage ‘Blood Spill’ At UC Berkeley Over Contract With Tyson Foods (CBS Bay Area)
- Then & Now — A Berkeley Lab interactive photographic history (Berkeley Lab)
- Berkeley Lab researchers devise a simple tactic to increase the efficiency of LED devices (Berkeley Lab)
- Simone Biles inspires Berkeley High athletes to examine competitive mindset (Berkeley High Jacket)
- UC Berkeley researchers publish report on campus nutrition policy (Daily Cal)
- NASA sweetens the pot: UC Berkeley team wins competition to make space sugar (Berkeley News)