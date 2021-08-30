Caldor Fire bearing down on Berkeley’s Echo Lake Camp

A crew of Berkeley firefighters traveled to Echo Lake to mount a defense of the beloved camp near Lake Tahoe.

The city of Berkeley has operated Echo Lake Camp for nearly a century. Firefighters are now working to save the camp from the Caldor Fire. Credit: Ken Lund

The massive Caldor Fire was burning a quarter of a mile from the city of Berkeley’s Echo Lake Camp on Monday morning, as firefighters dug in to mount a defense of the civic institution near Lake Tahoe that has been a Sierra playground for generations of residents.

A crew of Berkeley firefighters has traveled to the camp to focus on protecting its dozens of structures, said Scott Ferris, director of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Department. They join thousands of fire personnel already battling the Caldor Fire, which is threatening more than 20,000 structures as it advances toward South Lake Tahoe.

With Monday likely to be a critical day in the defense of the camp, however, weather forecasts were not in firefighters’ favor. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area through Tuesday night, calling for windy conditions that were expected to continue pushing flames toward the camp.

“There are a lot of resources on this fire, and there are a lot of resources on that Echo Lake ridge,” Ferris said, “so that is encouraging.”

Subscribe to the Daily Briefing Don’t miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox. Don’t miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox.

But, Ferris added, the fire’s proximity to the camp and forecast winds were “obviously discouraging.”

The dining hall at Echo Lake Camp is shown in this 2011 photo.

Berkeley has operated Echo Lake Camp since 1922, and its summer youth camps are a tradition for many Berkeley families who return to them each year.

Perched on a ridge with vistas of Lake Tahoe, the camp has a large dining hall and recreation lodge, a water treatment building, pool, several cabins for staff and dozens of tent cabins for campers. Several private cabins in the Echo Lake area belong to Berkeley residents as well.

Work to protect the camp began last week, when a Berkeley fire crew spent three days moving brush away from structures and working to “create as big of a buffer as they could” so they would have space to fight the fire when it arrived, Assistant Chief Keith May said.

A crew of eight firefighters was deployed to the camp on Sunday, when shifting winds began blowing the Caldor Fire toward Echo Lake, May said. Amid Red Flag conditions, he said, firefighters are worried about the phenomenon known as “ember cast,” in which winds whip up pieces of burning vegetation and hurl them ahead of the main blaze, where they can spark new fires if they land in flammable material.

“A fire like this will create its own weather pattern, and it’s pushing it and advancing it by throwing ember cast up to a mile away,” May said. “That’s the big concern.

“For us here in Berkeley we just have to wait and see, and hope our crews make the best decisions to keep themselves safe,” he said.

Berkeley parks staff members who stuck around to help firefighters prepare the camp last week have evacuated, Ferris said. Camp officials previously canceled programming that had been planned for the second half of August.

Echo Lake Camp programming from 2014. Photo: Mary Flaherty

Echo Lake is the latest Berkeley recreational facility to be menaced by a wildfire: Crews are now rebuilding Tuolumne Camp near Groveland after it was destroyed in the Rim Fire in 2013. And the city-owned Cazadero Music Camp in Sonoma County was briefly threatened by a wildfire last summer.

Seeing another beloved camp in jeopardy has made this an emotionally taxing time for city workers, Ferris said.

“Echo Lake is such a wonderful place,” he said. “As a staff, we have put a lot of time and energy, both physical and emotional, into the rebuilding of Berkeley Tuolumne Camp, and having to do that again seems really daunting. But we will, if need be.”

Thank you to the brave firefighters working in the Tahoe area. Here is a picture I took from Echo Lake family camp this summer. 😢 pic.twitter.com/6bmwzxdIEd — 🏳️‍🌈 Lori Droste (@loridroste) August 30, 2021

Thank you to all of the firefighters from near and far protecting lives and property during another horrific fire season intensified by climate change.@BerkeleyFD crew at the City's Echo Lake Camp near the Lake Tahoe basin. 👇 pic.twitter.com/7oGsulzguY — Rashi Kesarwani (@RashiKesarwani) August 27, 2021

Views from Berkeley Echo Lake Camp, 8.26.21 prior to rolling out. #CaldorFire pic.twitter.com/dQnQJ6nqpd — Craig Veramay (@CraigVeramay) August 28, 2021

Nico Savidge is Berkeleyside's senior reporter covering city hall.