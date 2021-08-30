The Berkeley Wire: 08.30.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- The family on a hike. The runner who never came home. Are their deaths tied to climate change? (SF Chronicle)
- Promise kept: UC Berkeley’s Class of 2020 gets belated commencement (Berkeley News)
- Paralyzed Cal rugby player Robert Paylor keeps promise, walks across stage for college diploma (East Bay Times)
- Opinion: Disabled perspective — keep the online option at UC Berkeley (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley School of Law establishes pro bono support for Afghan refugees (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley scientist Patrick Gonzalez to advise White House on climate change and biodiversity (Berkeley News)