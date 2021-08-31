Video: Echo Lake Camp buildings survive Caldor Fire

Officials are still awaiting a full report on any damage at the camp, but video from the scene showed several buildings were still standing.

Several structures at Berkeley’s Echo Lake Camp, including its dining hall and welcome sign, were still standing Tuesday morning after the massive Caldor Fire roared through the area, video from the scene showed.

Berkeley officials said they were still awaiting a full report from firefighters on whether other camp buildings had sustained damage.

But footage posted to Facebook by John Bartell, a reporter for ABC 10 in Sacramento, provided the relief many Berkeley families had been holding out hope for: Much of the city’s beloved Sierra camp appeared to be OK.

“Amazingly, this camp survived here,” Bartell said as he drove by, adding that several cabins in the area had survived the night as well.

Scott Ferris, director of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Department, confirmed the video showed Echo Lake Camp’s dining hall and a nearby bathroom were still standing.

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín wrote on Twitter, “While a more thorough assessment is needed and the danger is far from over, it appears many buildings at Berkeley Echo Lake Camp remain intact.”

The camp’s future had been looking grim on Monday.

As strong winds drove the Caldor Fire northeast, forcing a mass evacuation of South Lake Tahoe, a crew of Berkeley firefighters who traveled to Echo Lake to mount a defense of the city’s property was forced to retreat Monday afternoon when conditions became too dangerous. Many Berkeley families, for whom trips to the camp are a summer tradition, feared they would lose another of the city’s Sierra retreats, much like when the 2013 Rim Fire destroyed Tuolumne Camp near Yosemite National Park.

By Tuesday morning, the Caldor Fire had grown to more than 190,000 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, and a Red Flag warning remained in effect for the area until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

But maps of the fire showed Tuesday morning that while it had made runs both north and south of Echo Lake Camp, flames had not reached the facility itself.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

