Berkeley to require proof of vaccination at indoor restaurants, bars, gyms and more

Workers at those businesses and several others will also be required to either get vaccinated or receive weekly COVID-19 tests.

Anyone who wants to eat a meal, order a beer, take a yoga class or watch a big concert indoors in Berkeley will soon have to show proof they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

City officials announced late Wednesday that Berkeley is joining San Francisco in issuing a health order requiring that patrons of many indoor businesses show proof of vaccination.

The requirement goes into effect on Sept. 10 for indoor services at restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms, dance and yoga studios, and events with at least 1,000 attendees. The rule will also apply at theaters or entertainment venues where food or drinks are sold.

The order also requires workers at those businesses to either be vaccinated or receive weekly coronavirus tests, starting on Oct. 15. Employees in several other settings will be subject to the same requirement, including those at both public and private child care facilities, adult care facilities and day programs, dental offices and pharmacies, as well as home health care workers.

City officials have been discussing a proof of vaccination requirement for weeks, amid a surge of cases driven by the highly contagious delta variant. Some Berkeley bars, restaurants and concert venues have already implemented their own policies limiting entry to those who are fully vaccinated.

In announcing the order, health officials said it is meant to cut down on COVID-19 transmission in settings where the virus can spread most easily — indoor spaces where people are removing their face masks to eat or drink, breathing heavily during exercise or crowding together in large groups.

“Not only do vaccinations lower each person’s risk of infection and sickness, they increase our entire community’s safety,” Berkeley Health Officer Dr. Lisa B. Hernandez said.

The affected businesses will be required to check for proof of vaccination from all patrons 12 and older before allowing them access to indoor areas. There are some exceptions to the order for music venues where tickets were sold prior to Friday.

The requirement for employees extends to contractors, volunteers and those in custodial or maintenance roles who perform work at facilities where workers must be vaccinated or tested.

