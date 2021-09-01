The Berkeley Wire: 09.01.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Asymptomatic vaccinated Cal students won't have to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure (Daily Cal)
- Seasons of change: How challenge and crisis will shape UC Berkeley's pandemic generation (UC Berkeley)
- After Worker Strike Threat, East Bay Regional Park District Raises Wages (Medium)
- White House blog praises Berkeley's stance on exclusionary zoning (The White House)
- Tabitha Soren’s 'Surface Tension' defamiliarizes the touch screen (New Yorker)
- BART, Caltrain, AC Transit Among Agencies Offering Fare Discounts In September (CBS Bay Area)
- UC Berkeley researchers find ride-share apps reduce U.S. traffic fatalities (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley scientists study how much wildfire smoke is entering our homes (UC Berkeley)
- Big Cal study: Face masks reduce COVID-19 (UC Berkeley)
- David Huffman honors his mother in Berkeley Art Center exhibit (East Bay Express)
- What is the Recall?: How people can vote in the Sept. 14 election (East Bay Express)
- Berkeley, a Look Back: Cragmont School’s planned site stirs controversy (East Bay Times)