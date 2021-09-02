Remembering Dorothy Snodgrass, playwright, activist, radio broadcaster for the blind

Dorothy Snodgrass was an administrative assistant at Boalt Hall School of Law at UC Berkeley, and an active member of the UC Berkeley Retirees’ Board of Directors.

Dorothy Snodgrass. Submitted photo

Dorothy M. Snodgrass, 1923 – 2021

A long time resident of Berkeley, Dorothy passed into eternal rest on June 9, 2021.

Dorothy was an administrative assistant at Boalt Hall School of Law at UC Berkeley, and an active member of the UC Berkeley Retirees’ Board of Directors. She did radio broadcasting for the blind in San Francisco for many years and worked as a volunteer for Tele-Care, a Sutter-Alta Bates Foundation outreach program at Herrick Hospital.

A lover of theater, she was the author of three plays produced at Dominican University one-act play festival in San Rafael, California. She wrote radio plays in New York in the 1950s and for many years was a frequent contributor of commentaries for the Berkeley Daily Planet.

She was a volunteer at the Aurora Theatre and the Berkeley Repertory Theatre as well as theaters in San Francisco. An activist, she participated in many local anti-war rallies and peace groups.

Dorothy loved traveling. She was a long-time Elderhostel/Road Scholar supporter and participant in dozens of programs in the U.S. and overseas.

She was a member of Newman Hall-Holy Spirit Church in Berkeley. No funeral is planned, but a memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.

Her relatives include Sally and Daniel Kennerk of Fremont. She is mourned by many dear friends and colleagues.