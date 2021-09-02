The Berkeley Wire: 09.02.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Alice Waters: How to Start a Food Revolution (Los Angeles Times)
- Terry Albury, an idealistic Berkeley FBI agent, grew so disillusioned by the war on terror that he was willing to leak classified documents — and go to prison for doing it (New York Times)
- Robert Middlekauff, UC Berkeley professor who wrote one of the best one-volume histories of the American Revolution, dies at 91 (New York Times)
- UC Berkeley No.1 U.S. public, 8th best globally in Times Higher Ed rankings (Berkeley News)
- New UC Berkeley faculty, hired in clusters, to address global issues, equity, justice (Berkeley News)
- ‘We have to be adaptive’: Berkeley prepares for wildfire season (Daily Cal)