BPD traffic officer seriously injured in crash on Sacramento Street

A Berkeley traffic officer sustained serious injuries when a driver hit him, authorities report. Credit: Citizen reporter

A driver who failed to stop for a Berkeley traffic officer’s lights and sirens ran into him Saturday, causing serious injuries, according to preliminary reports.

The crash happened Saturday at about 1:20 p.m. on Sacramento Street and Dwight Way, authorities said.

Just before the collision, two BPD traffic officers on motorcycles were southbound on Sacramento with their lights and sirens on as they responded to a report of an injury collision in South Berkeley, authorities said.

Most of the drivers in the area stopped to let the officers pass, but a northbound motorist on Sacramento Street turned left onto Dwight, striking one of the officers and causing serious injuries. The officer was taken to Highland Hospital, the regional trauma center, for treatment.

The driver was a teenage girl, under 18, with out-of-state license plates, according to preliminary information.

Police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash, which is being handled by the California Highway Patrol as per BPD policy for collisions that involve its officers.

The driver was cooperative and remained at the scene, authorities said.

Berkeleyside will share additional information if it becomes available.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.