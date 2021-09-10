Woman who died in apartment fire is identified

A woman killed in a South Berkeley apartment complex fire in early August has been identified, according to the Alameda County coroner’s office.

Ernestine Bankston, 85, was identified as the victim in the early morning blaze, the coroner’s office reported.

Bankston lived at the William Byron Rumford Sr. Plaza apartment at Sacramento Street and Ashby Avenue, where a fire was reported at 6:04 a.m. on Aug. 3. The bulk of the fire was concentrated in one room of Bankston’s apartment, blowing out of the window. Crews found the woman unconscious in an adjacent room and pulled her out of the building.

The coroner’s office has not determined her cause of death.

Berkeley Fire has not returned calls seeking the cause of the fire.