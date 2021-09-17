The Berkeley Wire: 09.17.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Berkeley Man Gravely Wounded In Oakland Shooting (CBS Bay Area)
- What California’s new SB9 housing law means for single-family zoning in your neighborhood (Mercury News)
- Large events return to UC Berkeley, students express concern (Daily Cal)
- Bay Area home sales, prices still on the rise (East Bay Times)
- COVID-19 prompts relocation, housing prices ‘skyrocket’ in Berkeley (Daily Cal)
- Annual memorial honors deceased UC Berkeley students, faculty (Daily Cal)
- Thousands of UC students struggling to find housing (Edsource)
- How UC Berkeley went from 13th to No. 1 on a college rankings list (SF Chronicle)
- Opinion: Recreational Sports Facility at UC Berkeley is not accessible for disabled people (Daily Cal)
- Editorial: UC Berkeley must be consistent, require vaccination verification at football games (Daily Cal)
- Founder of UC Berkeley’s Incarceration to College program translates trauma into triumph (Berkeley News)
- Ballet folklórico: Celebrating Mexican culture through dance at UC Berkeley (Berkeley News)