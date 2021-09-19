Red Flag Warning issued for Berkeley, East Bay Hills

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Berkeley and East Bay Hills due to low humidity and windy conditions on Sunday evening and Monday.

The warning is in place from 11 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday due to wind gusts that could reach up to 50 mph, according to the NWS. Peak winds are forecasted between midnight and 10 a.m. Monday.

If a fire starts during this time, the weather conditions could cause it to spread rapidly. Residents in the hills should be ready to evacuate with go bags and fire safety plans.

On Red Flag days, you should follow this advice:

Keep your phone on, charged and in your pocket throughout the day.

Fill up your vehicle with gas and pack your trunk with your go bag and extra water. Keep in mind that garage doors operating on electricity may not open, but avoid parking on the street.

Avoid activities that could cause a spark.

Be prepared to rapidly evacuate if needed.