Update: Police investigate two gunfire reports in West Berkeley

Berkeley police have shut down traffic near Ninth and Delaware streets following gunfire Monday night, according to preliminary reports.

There has been a separate report of gunfire that damaged a vehicle in the 2700 block of Mathews Street, south of Ward Street. Police are investigating both incidents.

A Berkeleyside reader on Twitter heard “a bunch” of gunshots in the area of San Pablo Park just before 10:25 p.m. “It was strangely quiet,” another reader said, “no cars squealing away or police.” Berkeleyside has asked BPD for confirmation and more details.

As of 10:40 p.m., police were shutting down north- and southbound traffic on Ninth Street following at least one witness report that a person had walked outside and shot into the air before going back into a residence, according to the discussion over the scanner.

A dispatcher identified the possible shooter as a “known violent offender.”

Police said they did not want pedestrian or vehicle traffic in the area. Ninth Street is also blocked at Virginia Street.

There have been 30 other shootings in Berkeley this year, which is up from the number reported in 2020.

About a third of this year’s shootings have taken place within a few blocks of Monday’s gunfire. On July 22, police investigated a report of gunfire during a robbery in the 1700 block of Ninth.

Berkeleyside will update this report when more information becomes available.

