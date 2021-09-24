Woman shot Friday night in southwest Berkeley

It was the second person shot in the city in just two days.

It was the second person shot in the city in just two days. The woman was shot in the arm, police said. She was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and was expected to survive.

The shooting took place just before 9:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of Acton Street, between Oregon and Ward streets, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available but the investigation is ongoing, BPD said.

There have been 34 shootings in Berkeley in 2021, six of which have left people wounded. Last year at this time, there had been 24 confirmed gunfire calls.

Berkeleyside has asked police for further details and will update the story when they are available.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.