3 shootings in 3 days: Police investigate gunfire Saturday outside 99 Cents store

Unlike the shootings on Thursday and Friday, there were no reported victims.

Berkeley police investigated gunfire Saturday evening in the parking lot of the 99 Cents Only store on San Pablo Avenue, authorities report.

Several people called police just after 5:30 p.m. to report the sound of gunfire in the area. Callers did not know exactly where the shooting happened but officers searched the neighborhood and ultimately found casings in the 99 Cents Only parking lot at 1941 San Pablo Ave., just north of University Avenue.

Police have identified no victims from Saturday’s shooting, but it was Berkeley’s third shooting in as many days. On Thursday, a teenage girl was wounded by gunfire inside a home on Channing Way and, on Friday, a woman was wounded by gunfire during a domestic dispute on Acton Street. Both victims were expected to survive, police have said.

There have been 35 shootings in Berkeley in 2021, six of which have left people wounded. Last year at this time, there had been 24 confirmed gunfire calls.

Saturday evening’s gunfire was the second time this month police responded to the 99 Cents store parking lot to investigate a shooting. On Sept. 6, police received multiple reports of gunfire there just after 1:20 p.m. Police responded and confirmed there had been a shooting but said no one had been hurt.

Police have said little regarding the circumstances of recent shootings but, in general, have said they are infrequently random.

Featured photo: The 99 Cents Only store in Berkeley. Credit: Google Street View

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.