Man with note robs Mechanics Bank in downtown Berkeley

Mechanics Bank, 2301 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA. Image: Google Street View

A man in a dark jacket and shorts used a note to rob Mechanics Bank in downtown Berkeley late Monday morning.

The robber was described as a white man in his 60s, police said.

He entered Mechanics Bank, at 2301 Shattuck Ave. (at Bancroft Way), and demanded cash from the teller just before 11:50 a.m., said BPD spokesperson Officer Byron White.

Police responded immediately but the man was already gone. No information was available as of publication time regarding how the man left the area.

Berkeley tends to have just a handful of bank robberies each year.

Berkeleyside will update this story if additional information becomes available.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.