Police arrest 3 linked to carjacking, Berkeley robberies after freeway chase

Several people wanted in connection with a carjacking in Oakland and recent robberies in Berkeley have been arrested after a police chase through the city on Wednesday afternoon that ended with a crash on Highway 24 in Orinda, authorities report.

The chase began just before 1:50 p.m. in downtown Berkeley, said Officer Byron White, BPD spokesperson, when officers saw a vehicle they recognized as wanted.

“A patrol vehicle got behind it and that’s when the car took off,” White said.

Police pursued the driver along University Avenue through central Berkeley onto Ashby Avenue and Shattuck Avenue, White said. Within minutes, the driver had gotten onto Highway 24 heading east in an effort to escape, he said. A helicopter from the California Highway Patrol also assisted in the pursuit.

“The hell is going on on University Ave. in Berkeley?” a Berkeleyside reader asked on Twitter at 1:52 p.m. “A dozen cop cars just went by, sirens on, driving on the wrong side of the road.”

Shortly after 2 p.m., the vehicle crashed on Highway 24 or its tires went out, White said, and police took all three of its occupants into custody. No further information about them was available as of publication time.

According to preliminary information, White said, Berkeley police had linked the suspects to several crimes on Tuesday evening: at 6:12 p.m., a thief stole a laptop from someone at Caffè Strada; at 6:15 p.m., there was a robbery at Shattuck Avenue and Kittredge Street; and at 6:21 p.m., someone stole a cellphone from someone on University Avenue and Kala Bagai Way.

White said the suspects’ vehicle had been taken Monday during a carjacking at gunpoint in Oakland.

As of publication time, freeway traffic had been significantly impacted on Highway 24 as police worked to resolve the situation.

As of 2:30 p.m., at least two of the vehicle occupants were being taken to Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley for assessment, according to radio traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside. After being detained, the driver was “complaining of head and chest pain and feeling dizzy.”

Police said they planned to open the right two lanes of eastbound traffic on Highway 24 at 2:35 p.m. They planned to keep the left two lanes closed until further notice.

