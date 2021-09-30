Oakland woman, 21, charged with domestic violence shooting in Berkeley

The shooting took place Friday just before 9:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of Acton Street.

Brianna Rodriguez has been charged with shooting her girlfriend with this gun during a domestic dispute last week in Berkeley, authorities say. Credit: BPD

Brianna Rodriguez. Credit: BPD

An Oakland woman has been charged with shooting her girlfriend during a domestic dispute in Berkeley last week, sending her to the hospital with a shattered elbow, authorities report.

When police arrested 21-year-old Brianna Rodriguez on Tuesday in San Pablo Park she “admitted to the shooting” and said she had asked “a family member to hide the handgun” afterward, police said Thursday in a prepared statement.

The shooting took place Friday just before 9:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of Acton Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 20s who had been struck by gunfire. The Berkeley Fire Department rushed her to the hospital for medical treatment.

During the subsequent investigation, BPD said, officers learned that the shooting had been the result of a domestic violence dispute between Rodriguez and her girlfriend. They then sought a warrant for Rodriguez’s arrest.

On Thursday, the Alameda County district attorney’s office charged Rodriguez with assault with a firearm and domestic violence, both felonies, along with several criminal enhancements.

The woman who was shot has since been released from the hospital to recover.

As of publication time, Rodriguez remained in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, according to court records online. She is scheduled for arraignment Friday.

The Acton Street shooting came just one day after a teenage girl was shot in a home on Channing Way. She was expected to survive.

Berkeley has had at least 35 shootings in 2021, six of which have left people wounded. Last year at this time, there had been 25 shootings.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.