Arconada wins Berkeley Tennis Club Women’s Challenge

Usue Maitane Arconada defeated Marcela Zacarias of Mexico in the final of the Berkeley Tennis Club Women’s $60,000 Challenge.

It has been two years since Usue Maitane Arconada was in the winner’s circle of an International Tennis Federation tournament.

She wasted little time, making quick work of Marcela Zacarias (Mexico) on Sunday in the final of the Berkeley Tennis Club Women’s $60,000 Challenge.

The 22-year-old, who has won four ITF titles to Zacarias’ 16, barely broke a sweat in the 6-1, 6-3 match.

It has been quite a week for Arconada, who was born in Argentina. She defeated Canadian Katherine Sebov 7-6 (7), 6-4 in the first round before facing fellow American Sachia Vickery, winning 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2. She breezed to victory over N0. 8 En Shuo Liang (Taipei) 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals, before outlasting No. 7 seed Mayo Hibi (Japan) 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to advance to the final.

This was Arconada’s first ITF tournament win since her victory in Honolulu in July 2019.

Earlier in the day, Americans Sophie Chang and Angela Kulikov defeated En Shuo Liang (Taiwan) and Jia-Jing Lu (China) 6-4, 6-3 in the doubles final to finish the tournament without losing a single set.

Usue Maitana Arconada defeated Marcela Zacarias (Mexico) 6-1, 6-3 in the finals of the Berkeley Tennis Club Women’s Challenge on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Usue Maitana Arconada hoists her trophy after defeating Marcela Zacarias (Mexico) 6-1, 6-3 in the finals the Berkeley Tennis Club Women’s Challenge on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

