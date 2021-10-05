City to residents: Nixle users need to sign up for AC Alert if you haven’t already

You may have received alerts from the city of Berkeley telling you it’s changing the way it sends alerts.

Confused? You’re not alone. The city’s alerting system, which gets more sophisticated as technology advances, has gone through several changes in recent years. Add to this alerts from PG&E and UC Berkeley’s alert system, Warn Me, and the acronym soup of emergency notification can be hard to keep up with.

The city’s recent change affects only people who are signed up for the city’s Nixle alerts, from police, but not AC Alert, from fire and emergency services. Until last week, the city was funneling AC Alert into the Nixle system, so people signed up for Nixle were getting both types of messages. Now, if you’re on Nixle but not AC Alert, you will no longer receive AC Alert notifications.

The city was made to prevent redundant messages and confusion.

Sarah Lana, Berkeley’s emergency services coordinator, said it will not “change anything about the types of messages we’re going to send on AC Alert or that BPD (Berkeley Police Department) is going to send on Nixle.”

“It’s just decoupling so that AC alert messages are not getting forwarded to Nixle subscribers.”

The city’s notification landscape

For the past several years, like most cities in Alameda County, Berkeley has operated two systems for notifying people of emergency and non-emergency situations such as traffic jams, crime, red flag days, stay-at-home orders, utility work, and missing people.

Both systems are “opt-in,” meaning you must sign up online to receive the alerts. However, there is one exception to this. With life-threatening type emergencies, the office of emergency services may automatically use telephone landlines, with no signup required.

Here’s a breakdown:

Nixle is activated by the Berkeley Police Department and used for emergencies and non-emergencies such as street closures, traffic jams, crime and missing people. Messages are sent via text, email, and social media. The city views Nixle as a broad community messaging tool, Lana said. The alerts can be targeted to specific zip codes if necessary. The city funds Nixle.

AC Alert is activated by fire and emergency services (using a system managed by the Alameda County Office of Emergency Service) and is used for matters of safety and life, such as a fire, red flag day, or shelter in place. Urgent messages are sent via text, phone, push alerts, and social media. But the system has a softer message side, sending less serious notifications via email and social media, but not text. The county funds AC Alert.

In 2014, the city of Berkeley adopted Nixle, enabling police to alert residents of crime and safety matters via social media, mobile phones, and computers.

In 2015, Everbridge, a global communications platform that operates AC Alert, bought San Francisco-based Nixle, developers of the increasingly popular notification software.

In 2017, Berkeley launched AC Alert for critical disaster notifications. It replaced an earlier, more limited system called the Berkeley Notification System. At the time, the city said that the Nixle and AC Alert could become more integrated in the future but urged people to sign up for both systems.

Around a year ago, some of the two-system one-owner integration started, with AC Alert notifications also going out via Nixle — a doubling up of messaging. Berkeley ended this last week.

Channeling AC Alert notifications through Nixle led to redundant messages, and slowed down the notification process, said Lana. “We decide it would be better to prioritize getting the message out quickly.”

A reminder to sign up for alerts

This latest change serves as a reminder for people to sign up for alerts.

“We have a high bar for what constitutes a message on AC Alert; it’s related to life safety,” said Lana, adding that it is used to “tell people who are in danger.”

Sign up for AC Alerts through its website or through the Everbridge app.

Sign up to receive Nixle alerts through the website or by texting 888777.