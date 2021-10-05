Laptop snatch on Fourth Street leads to injury crash, detention of juveniles

Details are slim due to the ongoing investigation. Police remained unavailable to comment as of publication time.

Police have detained at least two juveniles after a report of a laptop grab on Fourth Street in West Berkeley on Tuesday afternoon, according to preliminary information.

Many readers asked Berkeleyside about major police activity in West Berkeley, and later a helicopter overhead, beginning shortly after 2:20 p.m. Police have declined to provide any information citing the ongoing investigation.

Berkeleyside reviewed emergency dispatch audio recordings to learn what officers were responding to and what they found. We will confirm the following details with police when they are available.

BPD was initially alerted to the theft of a MacBook Pro laptop from a customer at Peet’s Coffee at 1776 Fourth St. The vehicle used in the grand theft was also linked, preliminarily, to an armed carjacking in Oakland, police said.

The thieves drove away from Peet’s in a white 2012 Toyota Camry, which police soon located and followed through the city with their lights and sirens. The motorist at one point drove westbound in the eastbound lanes going 40 mph, police said.

About 10 minutes after the grand theft, the driver collided with a pedestrian at San Pablo and University avenues — causing injuries — and the vehicle’s occupants ran through a bank parking lot and then into the block, police said. Officers set up a perimeter in the area as they searched for the culprits.

Police ultimately detained a group of teenagers in the 1800 block of San Pablo Ave. Officers recovered a laptop during the investigation.

The pedestrian may have been taken to Highland Hospital for treatment, according to radio traffic.

At least two juveniles were detained following identification by witnesses.

As of about 3:40 p.m., officers from the Oakland Police Department had responded to Berkeley to determine whether the vehicle from the grand theft was linked to the Oakland carjacking case.

BPD has been unavailable to comment Tuesday afternoon but did release a Nixle alert at about 2:50 p.m. advising of “Police activity in area of San Pablo and University” and asking people to avoid the area.

As of 4 p.m., University and San Pablo remained closed to traffic pending a tow request from BPD.

Berkeleyside will update this story when police provide information.

