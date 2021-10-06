Police link 5 youth from Berkeley car chase to Walnut Creek armed robbery

Police said some of the juveniles were wearing ankle monitors because they were already on probation at the time of their arrest.

A group of youth fleeing from a laptop snatch in a vehicle stolen during an armed carjacking in Oakland ran into a vehicle and hit a pedestrian sitting on a bench Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, authorities said. Credit: Jon Jackson

Five youth arrested after a car crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital Tuesday in Berkeley have also been arrested on suspicion of a robbery at gunpoint this week in Walnut Creek, authorities now report.

The youth, ages 11-15 years old, were arrested in Berkeley after a reported laptop snatch from a Fourth Street coffee shop and the police pursuit that followed.

The youth were using a stolen car that had been taken during an armed carjacking in Oakland on Monday, police have said. That case remains under investigation.

According to Walnut Creek police, a woman had been walking downtown in the 1400 block of North Main Street shortly before 10 p.m. Monday when the group got out of a car and ran up behind her.

“One suspect brandished a handgun, while other suspects pulled her to the ground by her hair and stole her purse,” Walnut Creek PD said in a prepared statement Wednesday evening. “The woman was not seriously injured during the robbery.”

The group fled in the stolen car, which officers later linked to the carjacking in Oakland earlier that day, Walnut Creek police said. (Berkeleyside has tried to reach OPD but had not received any response to multiple inquiries as of publication time.)

On Tuesday, Berkeley police responding to a report of a laptop theft from a customer at Peet’s on Fourth Street quickly realized the suspect vehicle from that call had been taken in the armed Oakland carjacking, authorities said. Officers spotted the car and chased the driver, who sped through the city — at one point heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of University Avenue — before crashing into a vehicle and pedestrian at San Pablo Avenue, police said.

The pedestrian who was hit was rushed to the hospital for the treatment of a serious leg injury, but their condition was unavailable as of Wednesday night.

After the pursuit ended, police ultimately arrested all five youth in Berkeley, authorities said. Some of them were wearing ankle monitors because they were already on probation, according to police.

“Some of the property stolen from the victim in Walnut Creek was recovered during the arrest of the juveniles,” Walnut Creek PD said.

Police also recovered a laptop in the stolen car after the Berkeley crash but have not confirmed whether it was the one taken from the coffee shop customer.

BPD originally said the youth ranged in age from 12 to 15 but said Wednesday that, in fact, at least one of the juveniles was 11.

On Tuesday, the Oakland Police Department took custody of two of the youth, while the other three were taken to Alameda County Juvenile Hall in San Leandro. BPD said at least one member of the group was a girl, while the others were boys. Their cities of residence have not been released.

“Walnut Creek detectives are continuing to investigate this case along with Berkeley’s and Oakland’s police departments,” Walnut Creek PD said in the prepared statement Wednesday evening. “As the investigation is still active, only limited information can be shared at this time.”

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.

Help us keep you informed Berkeleyside relies on reader support so we can remain free to access for everyone in our community. Donate to help us continue to provide you with reliable, independent reporting. SUPPORT BERKELEYSIDE