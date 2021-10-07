When will Berkeley lift mask mandates? Here are the criteria city must meet

Berkeley could move faster than the rest of Alameda County to end its mask requirement thanks to low case rates and high vaccination levels.

Face covering requirements could be lifted soon as a summer COVID-19 surge recedes.

Bay Area health officials on Thursday announced new criteria for when local counties and the city of Berkeley will lift their orders requiring people to wear face masks indoors.

And because those new rules consider Berkeley, which has its own public health department, a separate jurisdiction from the rest of Alameda County, the city could move before its neighbors to end face covering requirements thanks to its low transmission levels and high vaccination rates.

In a joint announcement Thursday morning, public health leaders from Berkeley and eight Bay Area counties credited the mask requirements they reinstated in early August, as well as widespread vaccination, with helping to tamp down a summer COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

“But with regional data showing that the surge is now receding, and with the Bay Area one of the most vaccinated regions in the country,” the statement read, “the health officers agree it is time to plan for a transition.”

The new rules allow jurisdictions to end face covering requirements when they meet all of these three criteria:

Low rates of COVID-19 transmission, defined as staying in at least the yellow or “moderate” tier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community transmission metrics for at least three weeks.

COVID hospitalization levels that are “low and stable, in the judgment of the health officer.”

80% of the jurisdiction’s total population is fully vaccinated, or eight weeks have passed since federal regulators have granted an emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old.

Berkeley leaders said at a virtual town hall meeting on Monday that the city’s rates of new COVID-19 cases and positive tests have fallen significantly in recent weeks, and its vaccination rates are among the highest in the Bay Area.

“It’s no accident that we’ve seen a slowing spread of COVID-19 in Berkeley and the rest of the region,” Berkeley Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez said in a statement Thursday. “Even with the still new and not fully understood virus, we see how public health tools protect us.”

Businesses and other entities that want to keep mask requirements in place could do so even if local mandates end, and unvaccinated people would still be expected to wear face coverings. Everyone would need to mask up on public transportation and in other settings that are subject to state or federal face-covering requirements.

Pfizer on Thursday asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize its vaccine for children between 5 and 11, and an advisory committee from the agency will discuss the request at a meeting on Oct. 26. The New York Times reported a decision is expected in November.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

