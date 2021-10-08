Fire Weather Watch declared for Berkeley Hills

A round of dry and gusty offshore winds will raise wildfire risks in the Berkeley Hills and much of Northern California early next week, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Fire Weather Watch for the area.

The watch is set to last from 11 p.m. Sunday through 5 p.m. Tuesday, with the strongest winds starting Monday morning. Forecasts call for dry conditions with sustained winds between 15 and 25 miles per hour and gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour throughout the watch area. Some spots could see gusts as high as 50 miles per hour.

⚠️Fire Weather Watch ⚠️is now in effect for Sunday night through Tuesday, as gusty north winds combine with low humidity to potentially bring hazardous fire weather conditions to the region. pic.twitter.com/HsYB97tuRh — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 8, 2021

The advisory means that any newly sparked fires have the potential for “moderate to rapid growth,” the National Weather Service said, with the greatest danger in the East Bay’s hills and valleys, as well as the North Bay mountains. The watch area also covers much of the Sacramento Valley and western Sierra Nevada.

PG&E has not yet indicated plans to launch any preemptive power shutoffs to reduce the potential for the utility’s equipment to spark new fires during the wind event. But in a post on its website Friday, the company wrote that meteorologists are “closely monitoring” forecasts and could update those plans as the day goes on to raise the possibility of power cuts in some areas on Monday.