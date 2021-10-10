Red Flag Warning issued for Berkeley and East Bay hills

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Berkeley and the East Bay hills due to gusty offshore winds and dry conditions, the National Weather Service reported Sunday.

The warning will be in place from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Northwest wind speeds are forecasted at 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Winds are expected to be at its peak of about 28 mph in Berkeley from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, according to the weather service.

If a fire starts during this time, the weather conditions could cause it to spread rapidly. Residents in the hills should be ready to evacuate with go bags and fire safety plans.

On Red Flag days, you should follow this advice: