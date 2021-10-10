Red Flag Warning issued for Berkeley and East Bay hills

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Berkeley and the East Bay hills due to gusty offshore winds and dry conditions, the National Weather Service reported Sunday.
The warning will be in place from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Northwest wind speeds are forecasted at 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Winds are expected to be at its peak of about 28 mph in Berkeley from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, according to the weather service.
If a fire starts during this time, the weather conditions could cause it to spread rapidly. Residents in the hills should be ready to evacuate with go bags and fire safety plans.
On Red Flag days, you should follow this advice:
- Keep your phone on, charged and in your pocket throughout the day.
- Fill up your vehicle with gas and pack your trunk with your go bag and extra water. Keep in mind that garage doors operating on electricity may not open, but avoid parking on the street.
- Avoid activities that could cause a spark.
- Be prepared to rapidly evacuate if needed.