Armed man charged with felony threats, domestic violence after attack on woman

Police seized three shotguns and two handguns from the man’s home on University Avenue, authorities report.

Berkeley police seized firearms on University Avenue during a domestic violence investigation this week. Credit: BPD

Smail Hadjout. Credit: BPD

Police seized five firearms during a domestic violence investigation in central Berkeley this week that led to the filing of multiple felony charges, according to court papers.

Police say 69-year-old Smail Hadjout brandished a firearm at a woman and threatened to kill her during the attack Sunday night at his University Avenue apartment, according to court documents reviewed by Berkeleyside.

Hadjout, a flooring contractor, was charged Wednesday by the Alameda County district attorney’s office with felony threats and domestic violence as well as the use of a firearm during the crime.

Detectives arrested Hadjout on Wednesday morning after he provided a statement where he “admitted to dragging, hitting and brandishing a firearm at the victim,” according to court papers. BPD then searched Hadjout’s apartment, in the 1700 block of University Avenue (near McGee Avenue), and seized “three shotguns, two handguns and various ammunition” from the home.

Berkeley police had confiscated more than 80 guns this year as of the end of September, according to recent BPD data. In the past two years, police seized an average of 86 guns annually.

As of publication time, Hadjout remained in custody at Santa Rita Jail.

He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the East County Hall of Justice. No bail amount is currently listed.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.