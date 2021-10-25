The Berkeley Wire: 10.25.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Earthquake on Hayward Fault could ravage more than 1 million Bay Area homes (SF Chronicle)
- New radar system has potential to pinpoint danger ahead in Bay Area (SF Chronicle)
- The Past and Future of People’s Park (New York Times)
- ‘A new normal’: Local businesses reflect on proof of vaccination mandate (Daily Cal)
- Cal students with disabilities tout hybrid education, push for inclusion in administrative discourse (Daily Cal)
- Schools Follow in Footsteps of BHS Sexual Harm Movement (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Othering & Belonging Institute updates investigation on Bay Area racial segregation (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley Woman Provides Place of Healing for Homeless Youth (CBS Bay Area)
- At Berkeley’s Alt: Meat Lab, some students learn to be CEOs (LA Times)
- Berkeley Lab scientists gather water and ash samples in effort to understand fire’s impacts on important mountain ecosystem (Berkeley Lab)
- The first in-depth biography of Berkeley abstract painter Sam Francis (UC Press)
- Angélique Kidjo returns to Berkeley as Cal Performances’ first season-long artist-in-residence (East Bay Express)
- Wi-Fi connectivity issues continue to cause difficulties on campus (Daily Cal)
- Halloween Hootenanny on the Plaza this Friday (Downtown Berkeley)
- Berkeley, UCSF launch joint program in computational precision health (Berkeley News)
- UC Berkeley scientists to lead NASA’s newest space telescope (Berkeley News)