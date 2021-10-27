Gunfire investigation underway near Ashby BART in South Berkeley

“This incident is currently being actively investigated,” BPD said.

Police investigate a drive-by shooting on Prince Street in South Berkeley, Oct. 27, 2021. Credit: Citizen reporter

Someone fired a gun in the 1800 block of Prince Street in South Berkeley on Wednesday night, authorities report, bringing the year’s tally of confirmed gunfire to nearly 40.

Police said multiple people reported the sound of gunfire at 6:45 p.m. Responding officers found casings in the area but no victims.

Some callers heard shouting before the shots rang out, police said.

See Berkeleyside’s 2021 gunfire map to learn more about this year’s shootings.

No further information has been released but Berkeleyside will update this story if more details are provided.

