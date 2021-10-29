Berkeley’s Solano Avenue post office closed due to storm damage

The post office on Solano Avenue in North Berkeley has been closed since Sunday due to rain damage and there is no estimated reopening date.

Water damage is visible on the ceiling of the North Berkeley post office on Solano Avenue. The post office is closed indefinitely. Credit: Zac Farber

The U.S. Postal Service office on Solano Avenue in North Berkeley has been closed since Sunday due to damage from the weekend’s rain storm and there is no estimated date for reopening, the USPS confirmed.

The post office at 1831 Solano Ave. requires repairs due to water leakage, according to local USPS spokesperson Kristina Uppal.

“This damage has resulted in the temporary closure of this facility out of consideration of the safety and well-being of both our employees and customers.” she said.

The two closest post offices are located about a mile away in Albany at 1191 Solano Ave. and about two miles away in North Berkeley at 1521 Shattuck Ave. Both offices are open for retail services from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While retail customers can use alternate locations, those with P.O. boxes on Solano Avenue in North Berkeley are temporarily unable to access their mail, according to residents who contacted Berkeleyside.

Mark Giorgi, who has a P.O. box there, posted a flyer at the location urging USPS to quickly reopen the office. He said at least one person who has medication delivered to a box has been unable to access their mail.

Rain damage on the ceiling. Credit: Zac Farber

“The storm that day caused minor water damage to a few ceiling tiles in the lobby (visible from the sidewalk outside),” said Giorgi, who doesn’t believe the damage he saw was severe enough to justify closure.

Another resident who’s a lawyer told Berkeleyside that she hasn’t been able to access her business P.O. box, and her mail is often time-sensitive.

The USPS did not specify the extent of the damage or when the repairs will be completed.

“We do hope to have the Berkeley Post Office located at 1831 Solano Ave., reopened and fully operational again as soon as possible,” Uppal said.

