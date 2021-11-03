Update: Fatal crash at Berkeley Marina leaves driver dead

The driver, who was reportedly traveling at 100 mph or faster, struck a tree at University Avenue and Spinnaker Way, then went into the water, authorities report.

A driver has died after what appears to be a solo vehicle crash at the Berkeley Marina on Wednesday night, according to preliminary reports.

The driver, who was reportedly traveling at 100 mph or faster, struck a tree at University Avenue and Spinnaker Way then went into the water shortly before 7:45 p.m., authorities report. No information is currently available about the driver except that it appears only one person was in the vehicle.

One body has been recovered but the investigation is ongoing. Berkeleyside has asked BPD for additional information. This story will be updated when those details are provided.

There have already been six official traffic fatalities in Berkeley this year, in addition to a man who had a heart attack and died recently while riding his bike on the pedestrian bridge near Aquatic Park.

Also, in September, two men who had gotten out of their vehicles to argue about a crash on Interstate 80 were killed when a third motorist struck them on the freeway.

Berkeley currently has just one police officer assigned full time to traffic enforcement across the entire city; at least three officers in the city’s traffic bureau are currently out on injury, BPD said recently.

The city is working to end traffic fatalities and severe injury crashes by 2028 through a program called Vision Zero.

Berkeleyside updated this story shortly after publication due to the developing nature of events. Featured photo: Pete Rosos

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.