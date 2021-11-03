After failed landmarking, North Berkeley triplex will be turned into four-story townhouses

A rendering for the Bonita Avenue townhouses that will replace the multi-family home at 1915 Berryman St. Credit: Gunkel Architecture

A three-unit, two-story home on Berryman Street that was the subject of a heated landmarking debate in May 2020 will be demolished and converted into a four-story townhouse building, the zoning adjustments board decided on Thursday.

The complex will have 11 units, three of which will be affordable at “low income,” or 80%, of area medium income. The city was required to approve the new project under the state’s new density bonus law, which grants approval to any project with at least 20% low income units (or other affordability options).

Under SB 300 (The Housing Crisis Act of 2019), the three low-income units will account for the demolition of three existing rent-controlled units at the home, which are currently vacant.

Construction firm Lord & Boynton built the residence 132 years ago as a single-family home for William Payson, the co-founder of the First Unitarian Church of Berkeley. Two families owned it until fall 2019, when they sold the home to Sunnyvale developer Alon Danino.

Gunkel Architecture filed a plan to convert the home into six townhouses with 10 units in May 2020, and local historian Daniella Thompson of the Berkeley Architectural Heritage Association soon after filed an application to landmark the home, rallied by local preservationists.

A side view of the Payson House from Bonita Avenue, built in 1889 by architects Carlos Reuben Lord and Ira Alton Boynton. Photo: Supriya Yelimeli

The neighborhood discussion gained viral interest after Robert Reich, prominent neighbor, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and UC Berkeley professor, sent a letter to the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission arguing for its merits and preservation.

The well-worn, brown-shingled home tucked away on quiet North Berkeley street became emblematic of the “neighborhood character” debate in the Bay Area’s housing crisis.

Some argued that it was a beautiful, historic presence that harkened back to the neighborhood’s “old timey feel” before the city grew, as well as being one of the oldest houses in the neighborhood and among the first of its architectural style. Others said this significance paled in comparison to the desperate, ongoing need for more housing in Berkeley — especially in neighborhoods that historically excluded people of color.

The landmarks commission and the City Council both ultimately shot down attempts to preserve the building, first in August 2020 then in January this year, to the dismay of activists who sought to preserve the home.

The project ultimately changed shape from a 10-unit townhouse complex to an 11-unit townhouse complex, with four ground-floor flats, six townhomes above and one fourth-floor penthouse at the corner of Bonita Avenue and Berryman Street.

The zoning adjustment board upheld the staff recommendation to approve the project, and it’s the first step in a process of demolition and construction at the Berryman residence.

Staff reporter Ally Markovich contributed to this report.

Supriya Yelimeli is Berkeleyside's homelessness and housing reporter.