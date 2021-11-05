Remembering Jacquelyn Housh, principal of Oxford Elementary

Jacquelyn Housh, who served as vice principal of Malcolm X and principal of Oxford, loved antiquing and nature and had a quick laugh and an indomitable spirit.

Jacquelyn Housh. Courtesy of her family

Jacquelyn Gayle (Lausten) Housh, March 29, 1932 — Sept. 18, 2021

The daughter of John Lausten and Lela Mae (Brown) Lausten, Jacquelyn Housh was born in Colusa, California. Jackie is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Housh (1997), whom she married in 1953 in Berkeley.

Jackie’s family were early settlers of the Sacramento Valley, arriving in the area in 1846. During the Depression and not long after Jackie was born, her family lost their farm in Williams and moved to Oakland. The family recovered and purchased another ranch in Williams in 1939. She earned her masters degree at UC Berkeley and focused her career on early childhood education, working in the Berkeley school district as a teacher, vice principal of Malcolm X Elementary School and principal of Oxford Elementary. After retiring she spent her time enjoying antiquing with Glenn and her other partners for their antique store on Sixth Street.

As a devoted mother and wife, she successfully raised three sons through the challenging era of the ’60s and ’70s while keeping a loving marriage to her brilliant husband Glenn. Jackie had many lifelong friendships and was always outgoing, gregarious and quick to laugh. Jackie met challenges with an incredible resiliency, a broad smile, quick laugh, a delightful sense of humor and an indomitable spirit.

Jackie loved music and enjoyed her subscriptions to the opera, ballet and symphony. She had an abiding love of nature, sharing family camping trips and many summers spent in Inverness in Marin County. She delighted in having grandchildren, always looked for the best in people, believed in fairness for all and left all who came in contact with her a better person.

Jackie is survived by her sons Erik, Kurt and Gavin; grandchildren Kristin, Nolan, Claire and Lily; her daughters-in-law Virginia, Tori and Laurel; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to Maria for her loving care given to Jackie during her final years suffering with Alzheimers.

The family held a private ceremony at Sunset View in El Cerrito and plans a celebration of life next spring. Contributions in Jackie’s name can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, Save the Redwoods League, the ACLU or Help the Kelp at the Noyo Center for Marine Science.

Jacquelyn Housh on her wedding day, age 20. Courtesy of her family