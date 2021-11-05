The Berkeley Wire: 11.05.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Berkeley's People's Park moves closer to being listed as a historic treasure (SF Chronicle)
- PG&E Outage Impacts 1,800 Berkeley Customers (Patch)
- Berkeley Unified School District passes $65K climate literacy resolution (Daily Cal)
- A music historian looks back at his search for Darondo, a lost Berkeley soul icon (KALW)
- Berkeley residents host Halloween party following recent shootings (Daily Cal)
- Employees at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Berkeley Marina picket for better working conditions, benefits (Daily Cal)
- Old Berkeley movie palace losing its lease (SF Chronicle)
- Elmwood Scene: Neighborhood’s past is not its future (East Bay Express)
- After 19 pandemic months, Lawrence Hall of Science reopens to the public (Berkeley News)
- Berkeley writer Jay Caspian Kang sparks discussion on Asian identity (SF Chronicle)
- Spies on opposite sides of the Cold War unite in John Pomfret's 'From Warsaw With Love' (NPR)
- Bay Area home prices continue to soar (East Bay Times)
- UN honors East Bay parks for essential services amid pandemic (East Bay Times)
- UC Berkeley alumna Kristen Hwang wins best documentary at student Oscars (Daily Cal)
- Not Too Presentable Love: ‘Wintertime’ slams doors at Berkeley Rep (East Bay Express)