Heroic Italian comes to the East Bay; gourmet pretzel maker scores a Berkeley storefront

An assortment of Squabisch pretzels. Credit: Squabisch

Welcome to Coming Soon, Nosh’s regularly updated report on restaurants to look forward to in Berkeley, Oakland and elsewhere in the East Bay. The process from lease signing to opening can get drawn out for any restaurant, and in regulation-heavy regions like the East Bay, it can take even longer. So please think of every opening date presented in this guide as a hope, dream or goal — not a non-negotiable opening day that’s set in stone.

Looking for restaurants that have just opened? Check out all of the restaurants of note that opened in the East Bay in October.

Tips about what’s Coming Soon are always appreciated. Please send them to nosh@berkeleyside.org.

Berkeley

Heroic Italian This Los Angeles cult-fave sandwich spot opened its first Bay Area location a year ago in San Francisco, helmed by area local David Bullitt. Now Bullitt is expanding into the East Bay, and will open inside the former location of Berkeley’s recently shuttered Mise en Place. Bullitt told Nosh that the newest location, which opens on Saturday, Nov. 13, will eventually offer fresh pasta from Berkeley-based Phoenix Pasta and a menu of 2-3 pizzas. But at launch, expect a concise menu of salads and sandwiches like the OMG, which is prosciutto, salami, capocollo, mortadella, porchetta, smoked mozzarella, artichokes, tomatoes, housemade giardiniera, mustard and black truffle mayo. At launch, the restaurant will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Heroic Italian, 2020 Kittredge St. (near Milvia Street), Berkeley

Squabisch Uli Elser’s artisanal pretzel business has grown into an East Bay farmers market standby with its menu of small-batch, generously topped creations. Now he’s set to open a brick-and-mortar space in the short-lived Voluptas bakery space, Elser told Nosh, with a plan to open on Jan. 1, 2022. Elser currently has over 60 pretzel varieties in his roster, and his plan is to offer about 10 each day. He’ll also use the shop’s kitchen to prepare wholesale orders and bake up his weekly batches for the Grand Lake Farmers Market (which he’ll be at on Saturdays) and the Kensington Farmers Market (Sundays). Squabisch, 1585 Solano Ave. (near Tacoma Avenue), Berkeley

Oakland

Hi Felicia When Nosh last checked in with this underground supper club, founder Imana (yes, she goes by Imana, no last name) was also planning to open a speakeasy called Sluts in a San Francisco yard. In the intervening months, however, Imana has gone legit, the Bay Area News Group was first to report. According to the SF Chronicle, her West Oakland restaurant will operate as High Felicia on the ground floor, “a $250, seven-course tasting menu at 12 tables,” the paper reports. Upstairs will be Sluts, which has evolved into (per the Bay Area News Group) “an intimate gathering place for wine and vermouth paired with tacos, tapas and raw bar bites.” Imana is currently seeking $50,000 via GoFundMe to build out the new space, with an opening goal of February or March of 2022. Hi Felicia, 1726 Seventh St. (near Willow Street), Oakland

Senor Sisig Food truck turned mini-chain Senor Sisig established a West Oakland outpost at the beginning of 2021, and now they’re opening a new East Bay location near Lake Merritt, What Now was first to report. The Filipino fusion spot, which is well known for its sweet pork burritos and tofu-loaded fries, only had a short-term lease at its venue at 1628 Webster St., so the new location — which is slated to open some time in 2022 — will be a replacement for the Webster restaurant, not an expansion, the SF Chronicle reports. It will serve all your favorite menu items, as well as its newish vegan menu and a full bar with a cocktail list that’s still in the making. Senor Sisig, 330 17th St. (in the Zo apartment building), Oakland

Emeryville

Pizzeria Mercato The E’ville Eye was the first to spot this upcoming Neapolitan pizza spot at the Public Market, which is expected to open in December. Pizzeria Mercato is owned by the folks behind Lokanta, a restaurant that serves Greek, Anatolian and Mediterranean food from locations in Walnut Creek and Pleasanton. The partnership “is not known for making pies,” the Bay Area News Group notes. No news yet on a menu or who will lead the kitchen, but they do have a snazzy new oven. Pizzeria Mercato, 5959 Shellmound St., #75 (inside the Public Market), Emeryville

Good to Eat Dumplings This longstanding Oakland pop-up has drawn crowds with its Taiwanese-style potstickers and buns for over four years, but now they’ve signed a lease for the former home of Yuzu Ramen, the E’ville Eye first reported. KQED reports that the restaurant hopes to open by the end of 2021, serving “an even larger selection of traditional Taiwanese dishes beyond dumplings and bao” that can be found at its still-ongoing pop-ups at Jack London Square’s Original Pattern Brewing. The SF Chronicle notes that Good to Eat’s new home is in a “2,000-square-foot space with a large open kitchen, long bar and outdoor patio,” which means plenty of space for sit-down, family-style dining. Good to Eat Dumplings, 1298 65th St. (near Hollis Street), Emeryville

Walnut Creek

World Famous HotBoys This Nashville hot chicken sensation began as a temporary offering in Oakland’s Forage Kitchen, then opened a permanent place to score its dry-brined fried chicken sandwiches in 2019. Now the business is expanding to Walnut Creek, the Bay Area News Group reports, taking over the old Mel’s Diner space (the owner of that Mel’s, Rolla Ghaben, is the cousin of HotBoys co-founder Victor Ghaben) on Main Street. Construction on the space kicked off in September, and they hope to open by the end of 2021 — but Mel’s has occupied the building for over 20 years, making any renovation a pretty significant task. World Famous HotBoys, 1397 N. Main St. (near Cypress Street), Walnut Creek



Sweetgreen National salad chain Sweetgreen has had an East Bay presence since 2015, when it opened its first NorCal location in Berkeley. An Oakland venue followed in May, and now there are plans to open a third East Bay spot in the former Z Gallerie space downtown, Beyond the Creek reports. No details yet on a planned opening date, nor did Sweetgreen respond to an email from Nosh as of publication time. (That PR silence is perhaps understandable, given the problematic statements Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neman has made regarding the pandemic, including false claims linking patient weight to COVID-19 infections and saying that “no vaccine nor mask will save us.”) Sweetgreen, 1556 Mt. Diablo Blvd (near Locust Street), Walnut Creek

Fremont

Din Ding Dumpling House This XLB destination shut down in May after it was damaged by a two-alarm fire, with its owners directing fans to its Union City location. It will reopen in the new Capital Square mixed-use development, What Now reports, joining previous lease signers including Berkeley-based Sliver Pizzeria and a new location of vegan mini-chain RawASF, a plant-based vegan cafe (per the Bay Area News Group). Construction is ongoing, so an opening date for these restaurants is still TBD. Din Ding Dumpling House, 3768 Capitol Ave Unit J (in the Capitol Square building), Fremont

Eve Batey is Berkeleyside's interim Nosh editor.