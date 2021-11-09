The Berkeley Wire: 11.09.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Cal’s home game vs. USC postponed because of COVID-19 cases (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley seeks ways to keep marina afloat (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley named least affordable mid-sized city for homebuyers (AdvisorSmith)
- Berkeley High Administration Cancels Spirit Week, Citing Safety Concerns (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Peregrine falcon Grinnell is nearing release after drama at the Campanile (Daily Cal)
- Thousands of Kaiser workers plan strike (East Bay Times)
- Air quality falls in Bay Area as fires intensify (SF Chronicle)
- UC Berkeley march focuses on climate crisis (East Bay Times)
- Thousands of Dollars Lost After Welders Stolen From Berkeley High (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Is Berkeley High Accessible to Differently Abled Students? (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Alexii Sigona on supporting his tribe as an academic (Berkeley News)
- UC Berkeley, EBMUD announce launch of research center at Richmond Field Station (Daily Cal)
- ‘A brilliant colleague’: UC Berkeley professor John Morgan dies at age 53 (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley Students Warned About Someone Drilling Into Gas Tanks in Parking Lot (NBC Bay Area)