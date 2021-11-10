Berkeley police investigate gunfire on Fairview Street

Officers found indications that shots had indeed been fired, BPD said.

Berkeley police officers are on the scene investigating reports of gunfire on Fairview Street on Wednesday night.

Poilce were called to the 1600 block of Fairview, between California and King streets, Wednesday just before 7:45 p.m. Multiple people called police to report the gunfire, BPD said.

“Arriving officers found indications that shots had indeed been fired,” said Lt. Robert Rittenhouse, in response to a Berkeleyside inquiry. “As yet, we are not aware of any injuries. Officers are currently on scene investigating.”

Berkeley has had approximately 40 confirmed incidents involving gunfire so far this year.

Six of the shootings left people wounded but expected to survive: In January, a Berkeley police officer shot a robbery suspect. In March, one man shot another after a domestic dispute. In August, a man was shot on San Pablo Avenue.

In September, a man at Aquatic Park was shot in the leg; a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg inside a home on Channing Way; and a woman was shot outside a home on Acton Street during a domestic dispute.

Featured image: Google Maps

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.