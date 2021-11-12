Meet new Nosh Editor Eve Batey

In the week that Nosh celebrates its ninth birthday, we are thrilled to welcome on board a highly talented editor who will oversee all food coverage across Cityside’s Bay Area newsrooms.

Eve Batey was previously editor of Eater SF, the Vox Media website about the Bay Area food and dining scene. Courtesy of Eve Batey

In the week that Nosh celebrates its ninth anniversary, we are thrilled to welcome on board Eve Batey as its new editor. Batey, a highly experienced and talented journalist, will oversee all food-related coverage across Berkeleyside and The Oaklandside.

“After a thorough search for a new Nosh editor, Eve really stood out as a great choice,” said Pamela Turntine, editor-in-chief of Berkeleyside. “As the interim editor, she showed her chops as a solid news journalist who I could count on to jump on breaking news stories as well as manage coverage of our eclectic food scene. I look forward to seeing what new and exciting ideas she brings to the table.”

“Eve has just done an outstanding job over the last several months as interim,” added Jacob Simas, The Oaklandside’s managing editor. “We’re really fortunate to have a journalist with her talent covering the food scene in the East Bay, which is about so much more than just what’s on the plate — it’s about the communities and people behind our local businesses. As Nosh editor, Eve is going to bring all of that nuance to our coverage.”

Batey was the editor of Eater SF, the Vox Media website about the Bay Area food and dining scene. Earlier in her career, she was the San Francisco Chronicle’s first Deputy Managing Editor for Online. She has written for Previously.tv, Curbed, Wirecutter, Inside Housing, and Racked. With co-founder Sarah D. Bunting, she writes Best Evidence, a newsletter about the business of true crime. She is also the co-author, with Patricia Corrigan, of 100 Things to Do in San Francisco Before You Die.

Batey is Nosh’s third editor since its launch nine years ago on Nov. 14, 2012. On that day, Nosh talked truffle hunting with Oliveto owner Bob Klein (whose restaurant, as Batey reported last week, is closing after 35 years).

Batey follows in the footsteps of Sarah Han who stepped down in June after four years, and Kate Williams, who held the post from 2015 to 2017.

“I’ve watched Cityside’s growth with great interest since Berkeleyside was founded in 2009, as civic-minded local journalism was always my first love and how my career began,” Batey said. “The day I stepped in as Nosh’s interim editor I realized that I was working with an exceptional group of people and that The Oaklandside’s and Berkeleyside’s readers are some of the most passionate and dialed-in folks I’ve ever worked for. I can’t wait to start Nosh’s 10th year with all of you.”

Batey grew up in New Jersey and Indiana, and has lived in the Bay Area since 1997. When she’s not writing and editing stories for Nosh, Batey and her husband like to watch horror movies and play with their rescue dogs, David Cheddar and The Governor. She’s rarely on Twitter but can waste hours on Instagram, where she goes by @evelb. Reach out to her with tips and story ideas at eve@eastbaynosh.org.

Tracey Taylor is co-founder of Berkeleyside and co-founder and editorial director of Cityside.