No one injured, RV destroyed in West Berkeley fire

One resident was displaced in a large recreational vehicle fire on Second Street in Berkeley on Monday afternoon, but no one was injured, Berkeley fire officials confirmed.

The fire was reported at 2:06 p.m. in the 1100 block of Second Street (near Harrison Street) and firefighters arrived at 2:14 p.m. to find the RV ablaze, according to fire Capt. Keith May. They extinguished the flames and no surrounding structures were damaged.

May said the cause of the fire is currently unknown, and no firefighters were injured.

The smoke from the large fire was visible from the Berkeley Hills, according to a Berkeleyside reader who shared a photo.

Paul Kealoha-Blake, a member of the city’s Homeless Commission and a volunteer with the nonprofit Consider the Homeless, went to the scene on Monday and said the area was completely cordoned off due to the size of the fire.

He is currently trying to find the resident who was displaced to offer them support, since the residence was completely destroyed.

“I’m really grateful that there were no injuries, but there could be injuries,” Kealoha-Blake said. “But the reality is that people die in this, and no one should die in an RV.”