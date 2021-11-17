The Berkeley Wire: 11.17.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Four Direct Action Everywhere activists who targeted Petaluma poultry farms appear in court (Santa Rosa Press Democrat)
- Bay Area gas prices soar as holiday travel season nears (East Bay Times)
- Peralta community colleges will use federal stimulus to wipe out $2.8M in student debt (Local News Matters)
- Free AC Transit proposal passes council, faces uncertain future (Daily Cal)
- COVID expert walks back criticism of Berkeley health officials over Cal football situation (Mercury News)
- Berkeley Craftsman includes sunroom, detached cottage (SF Chronicle)
- Long Market Property Partners Buys Life Science Project in Berkeley (Globe St)
- Is the remote work revolution here to stay in the Bay Area? (East Bay Times)
- California wants all adults to get booster shots. But when will MyTurn let you book an appointment? (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley Lab receives $13M for electric vehicle battery research (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley No. 1 public school for startup founders in Pitchbook rankings (Berkeley News)