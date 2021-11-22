More Berkeley shootings: 1 breaks home window, 1 at cannabis dispensary

BPD handled three shooting investigations since Friday, including one that broke a woman’s window. Police do not believe she was targeted.

Berkeley police handled three separate shooting investigations in recent days, including one that broke a woman’s window — police do not believe she was intentionally targeted — and one at a cannabis dispensary, authorities report.

Police ask anyone with information to call BPD’s Homicide Unit at 510-981-5741

Berkeley has had more than 40 confirmed incidents of gunfire this year. (An update to our 2021 gunfire map is forthcoming.)

On Friday, just after 12:30 a.m., police got multiple reports of possible gunfire in the area of Cedar and Sacramento streets in North Berkeley. Officers responded to the area but were unable to find anything to confirm the reports. The next day, however, a resident in the 1500 block of Holly Street found bullet holes in her window and alerted police.

BPD said the resident did not appear, from the preliminary investigation, to have been intentionally targeted in the shooting.

One local resident told Berkeleyside he and others heard Friday morning’s gunfire, which had damaged the home of a longtime neighbor on the block. In an email on Friday evening, he said, “our neighbor sent a message to a group email wondering if anyone else had bullet holes in their windows.” Six shots had been fired through the woman’s front window.

The next shooting took place early Sunday morning, also just after 12:30 a.m., police said. Multiple callers told police about possible gunfire in South Berkeley, said Lt. Frank Landrum of the Berkeley Police Department.

Landrum said officers found evidence of gunfire at 3033 Shattuck Ave., at the Cannabis Buyers Club of Berkeley (CBCB). Police found a broken window and determined that someone had tried unsuccessfully to break into the business, which was closed.

Landrum noted that burglars did manage to break into a cannabis dispensary just over the Oakland border, near Shattuck and Alcatraz Avenue, shortly after the attempt in Berkeley. There have been similar recent incidents at other Bay Area dispensaries as well.

“CBCB has been a great friend to South Berkeley,” said Councilmember Ben Bartlett, who represents the district. “I’m thankful BPD was able to respond quickly to prevent catastrophe or loss of life.”

Residents also reported another spate of gunfire, Sunday at about 11:15 p.m., in the 1300 block of Harmon Street, between Sacramento and Idaho streets.

Many people called 911 to report the gunfire, which officers on patrol also heard. There was a report of people running and a car speeding away.

Investigations into all three Berkeley shootings are ongoing.

Note: Berkeleyside updated this story shortly after publication to include comments from the council member and more detail on the Harmon Street reports. Featured photo: Emilie Raguso