East Bay restaurants and markets for your Hanukkah celebrations

Wise Sons’ roast brisket dinner, which is available for Hanukkah pickup starting Nov. 27. Credit: Wise Sons

Hanukkah surprised many of us this year, with its early-seeming start at sundown on Sunday, Nov. 28. To those of you who are prepped and ready to make your own latkes and roast your own chicken, Nosh salutes you. But there’s nothing wrong with giving yourself a break, and maintaining your family traditions (or starting new ones) with dishes that have been made by others.

In fact it’s a mitzvah, as you’ll be supporting a local food business with every bagel platter or sufganiyot box you buy. To that end, Nosh has complied a list of East Bay restaurants and markets that have confirmed that they are ready to provide your Hanukkah spread.

Please don’t consider this a completely comprehensive list, as there are multitudes of area restaurants that can help with your holiday meals. Use this guide as a starting point, and check with your local favorites to see what else they can provide — many places are still scrambling to manage Thanksgiving orders, so their Hanukkah menus might appear late this year.

Berkeley

Afikomen Judaica is better known for its retail options, but its gelt is fair trade chocolate (milk and dark are both options), and this bittersweet chocolate box is the host gift of dreams. Order online or stop by. Afikomen Judaica, 3042 Claremont Ave. (near Prince Street), Berkeley

Boichik Bagels‘ Big Macher party platter is a not-inconsiderable $195, but just look at this spread of smoked fish and pastrami. Don’t forget to add some of their bagels to your order, which can be placed online for pickup. Boichik Bagels, 3170 College Ave. (near Alcatraz Avenue), Berkeley

Assorted rugelach from Market Hall. Credit: Market Hall

Market Hall is an East Bay go-to for many holidays, Hanukkah among them. The specialty food store, which has locations in Oakland and Berkeley, is again offering its “Scott’s Famous Chopped Liver,” and of course there are latkes. Traditional entrées like salmon with za’atar, chicken with lemon and olives or chickpea and butternut tagine are all available. Preorders must be placed by noon, two days before pickup, which means you should order by Wednesday, Nov. 24 to be safe. Lines are almost always shorter at the Berkeley location, so if you’re crowd averse, that’s the one to pick. Rockridge Market Hall, 5655 College Ave., Ste. 201 (at Keith Avenue), Oakland; Market Hall on Fourth Street, 1786 4th St. (between Hearst Avenue and Virginia Street), Berkeley

Saul’s Restaurant and Deli, a longtime Hanukkah standby, has an abundant holiday menu that includes latkes, blintzes, knishes, kugel and much more. They will have walkup service at their lake tent from noon-5 on Nov. 28, but that’s first come, first served and they could easily run out. Better to order online at least 24 hours ahead of pickup. Saul’s Restaurant and Delicatessen, 1475 Shattuck Ave. (at Vine Street), Berkeley

Oakland

Grand Bakery has your sufganiyot needs covered, with pickup from Nov. 28-Dec. 5 only. Delivery is available within that date range. Grand Bakery, 3033 MacArthur Blvd. (between Maple and Laurel Avenues), Oakland

Oakland Kosher Foods is a reliable source for latkes, sufganiyot and more. Oakland Kosher Foods, 3419 Lakeshore Ave. (near Mandana Boulevard), Oakland

Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen, which has locations in Lafayette and Oakland, has a full Hanukkah menu package that can be ordered for pickup at its outpost inside Beauty’s Bagels from Nov 27-Dec. 6. Highlights include brisket, matzo balls, a whole sous-vide chicken with pomegranate glaze and latkes (of course).Wise Sons is also doing pop-ups throughout the holiday in Fremont, Oakland, Pleasanton and Walnut Creek, check their website for details. Wise Son’s Jewish Delicatessen, 1700 Franklin St. (at 17th Street), Oakland; Beauty’s Bagel Shop, 3838 Telegraph Ave. (between 38th and 40th Streets), Oakland