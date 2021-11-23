The Berkeley Wire: 11.23.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Chris Treadway, editor of the Berkeley Voice, dies at 66 (East Bay Times)
- University of California to continue with test-free admissions (East Bay Times)
- A $27 million construction loan for Berkeley student housing property (The Registry SF)
- Food insecurity climbs among Bay Area college students (Daily Cal)
- Inflation, scarce supply hit Bay Area food banks for holidays (East Bay Times)
- Taliban gunshots echo through Khwaga Ghani’s new life at Berkeley (Berkeley News)
- UC Berkeley organizations focus on menstrual equity (Daily Cal)
- MyTurn now scheduling boosters for all adults (East Bay Times)
- 10,000 UC student researchers authorize a strike to recognize their union (Daily Cal)
- Power outages occur north of UC Berkeley campus (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley Grad Varsha Sarveshwar Named Rhodes Scholar (Patch)